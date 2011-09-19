Reports: Hernandez might miss Pats' next game with knee injury

Published: Sep 19, 2011 at 06:12 AM

Perhaps no team in the NFL runs the two-tight end offense quite like the New England Patriots.

Under coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots have ridden that particular formation to new offensive heights, but it appears they might be without one of their dynamic young tight ends for Sunday's clash with the 2-0 Buffalo Bills.

The Boston Herald reported Monday that the knee injury that Aaron Hernandez sustained during the fourth quarter of Sunday's victory over the San Diego Chargers could be serious enough to force the second-year Florida product to miss next week's game. The Boston Globe, citing a league source, reported Hernandez has a sprained MCL and will be out 1 to 2 weeks.

The injury came after Chargers safety Bob Sanders led with his helmet into Hernandez's knee. The tight end caught a 12-yard strike from Brady over the middle -- one of his six catches on the day, for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Hernandez reportedly was limping in the locker room after the game, though he downplayed the significance of the injury.

"I feel pretty good," he said. "Little sore, we'll see what it is."

If the Patriots are without Hernandez in Week 3, expect Brady to rely heavily on Rob Gronkowski, who already has emerged as a favorite target for the New England quarterback. Gronkowski had four receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns Sunday. He leads the team with three touchdown receptions for the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

