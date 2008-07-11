Reports: Henry tests positive for drugs

DENVER (AP) -Free agent running back Travis Henry faces a one-year suspension after the NFL ruled he again tested positive for marijuana, The Denver Post and Rocky Mountain News reported Friday, citing unnamed NFL sources.
The Broncos were not aware of the ruling before releasing Henry on June 2, The Denver Post reported, citing two unnamed league sources.
The newspaper reported that an unnamed source close to Henry confirmed the league said he tested positive for marijuana in May, which would be Henry's third offense and put him in line for a one-year suspension.
Henry's agent and lawyer did not immediately return messages left Friday by The Associated Press.
Early last season, the NFL ruled Henry tested positive for the active ingredient in marijuana. With the support of Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, Henry successfully appealed the ruling by arguing against the testing procedure.
The Denver Post, citing an unnamed NFL source, said Henry then missed three drug tests after that. Under the league's drug policy, a missed test is the equivalent of a positive reading.
Once again, Henry's attorney Harvey Steinberg successfully argued against testing procedures, The Denver Post reported.
Shanahan could not be reached for comment Friday. League spokesman Greg Aiello said the league would have no comment.