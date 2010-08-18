Reports: Chargers' McNeil, GM Smith discuss contract issues

Notes: Merriman sat out Wednesday's practice with a sore Achilles' tendon, but he said the injury wasn't serious and he could return to practice this week or early next week. It's doubtful he'll play in Saturday night's preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys. ... Among others not working out were LB Brandon Siler (ankle), OL Tyronne Green (ankle) and CB Donald Strickland (hamstring). ... LT Tra Thomas, who's returning from a recent arthroscopic knee surgery, continued to impress in his second day of team drills. With the Chargers desperate at left tackle because of McNeill's holdout, coach Norv Turner is upbeat that Thomas, a 13-year pro, will be able to bounce back quickly. "It's clear he still has plenty of ability and he is an excellent pass-protector," Turner said. ... The NFL granted the Chargers a 24-hour extension in an effort to sell enough tickets to lift the local TV blackout of Saturday's game. The team has until 6 p.m. Thursday to sell the remaining 1,000 tickets.