Reports: Bucs to sign Mike James after latest RB injury

The Bucs will re-sign Mike James, per multiple reports, ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, airing exclusively on NFL Network.
"I don't think it's probably good," coach Dirk Koetter said after the game, via the Tampa Bay Times. "But I don't know for sure. It's something to do with his ankle."
ESPN's Jenna Laine reported Monday that Rodgers suffered a foot sprain, and an MRI revealed no fracture.
Tampa's backfield has been hit hard by injury. Doug Martin (hamstring) suffered a setback last week and his timetable for return is uncertain. Charles Simswas placed on IR.
James becomes the seventh running back on the Bucs roster this season. He had previously been on the Detroit Lions practice squad. Tampa released James last month with an injury settlement.
The 25-year-old is familiar with Koetter's system, an important factor on a short week. He'll form a committee with Antone Smith and Peyton Barber.