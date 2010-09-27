Report: Young's preparation for Steelers lacked seriousness

Titans quarterback Vince Young missed or arrived late for at least two meetings, including a Friday session, in the week leading up to a 19-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 19, The Tennessean reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.
Young was excused for one of the meetings, but his overall approach lacked a serious commitment, according to sources.
Titans coach Jeff Fisher pulled Young for backup Kerry Collins in the fourth quarter of the game, with his team down by 13 points.
Fisher appeared on NFL Network on Sept. 22 and told host Rich Eisen that his decision to go with Collins was a strategic one and not meant to send any message to Young.
"I see this as no different than me making the decision to go for it on fourth-and-1," Fisher said. "It was a decision that I made. It was a gut feel. There were some contributing factors, and they are as follows: No. 1, we were struggling as an offensive unit. Secondly, we needed to throw to catch up. Thirdly, Kerry had a great deal of experience against this defense, against other defenses, and I just felt like that was the best thing that gave us a chance to get back into this ballgame. We came close, we fell short. We lost the game for a number of reasons -- specifically we turned the ball over."
Young rebounded Sunday with a 10-of-16 passing performance that netted just 118 yards and one touchdown but helped pave the way for a 29-10 victory over the New York Giants.
"I knew all eyes would be watching," Young told reporters after the game. "My teammates, I wanted to show them guys that it was definitely a rough week, but ... that I put that in past and got myself prepared to play so we could get a victory. I wanted to be consistent."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.