Report: Young's preparation for Steelers lacked seriousness

"I see this as no different than me making the decision to go for it on fourth-and-1," Fisher said. "It was a decision that I made. It was a gut feel. There were some contributing factors, and they are as follows: No. 1, we were struggling as an offensive unit. Secondly, we needed to throw to catch up. Thirdly, Kerry had a great deal of experience against this defense, against other defenses, and I just felt like that was the best thing that gave us a chance to get back into this ballgame. We came close, we fell short. We lost the game for a number of reasons -- specifically we turned the ball over."