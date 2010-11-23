Report: Wrist injury to sideline Chargers' Crayton several weeks

Chargers wide receiver Patrick Crayton is expected to miss several weeks because of a left wrist injury, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday.
Chargers coach Norv Turner said he didn't have an update on Crayton's status, revealing only that the receiver was being examined by a doctor.
Crayton, who had an MRI exam Tuesday morning, was injured late in the first half of the Chargers' 35-14 victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday night. The seventh-year pro had just scored his first touchdown as a Charger and was on his way to a huge game with three receptions for 105 yards in the half.
"It felt weird," Crayton told The Union-Tribune of the wrist, which was bent backward as he dove into the end zone for a touchdown.
"I sort of put my left hand out to break the fall, and it bent back as I kept going backwards," Crayton added. "At the time, I didn't really know what happened. But when I reached the training room (almost immediately after the touchdown), they were watching the replays and everyone in there was going, 'Oooh, Ahhh.'"
The Chargers' receiving corps has been decimated by injuries this season, and it was without Pro Bowl tight end Antonio Gates for the second consecutive game Monday night. There is no guarantee Gates will return for Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Malcolm Floyd returned to action Monday, but he tweaked his nagging hamstring injury, according to The Union-Tribune. Fellow wide receiver Legedu Naanee continues to battle hamstring problems, and Gates' backup, Randy McMichael, injured a hamstring Monday night.
Wide receiver Vincent Jackson, who came off the roster exempt list Tuesday, will play against the Colts, something his teammates eagerly are anticipating after his practice performances.
"You don't see him for so long, you forget why he's a Pro Bowler," Gates told the newspaper. "He's at the head of the class, and everyone lines up behind him."
Turner believes Jackson is ready to go.
"Vincent's been out here for three weeks," the coach said. "We've been banging him around, and he's been banging guys around, and he's been jumping and catching the ball. I'm excited to have him back."
Chargers general manager A.J. Smith placed Jackson on the roster exempt list in August in a hardball move to try to end a contract stalemate. Jackson reported to the team Oct. 29 to serve the three-game suspension that comes with being on the list. He will be available to play in the final six games to accrue a season toward unrestricted free agency.
The Chargers released kicker Kris Brown to make roster room for Jackson. Brown made 4 of 5 field-goal attempts while filling in for injured starter Nate Kaeding, who returned for Monday night's victory.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.