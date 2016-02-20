Report: 'Virtually no chance' Sanu stays with Bengals

Change in the Cincinnati Bengals' offense wlikely will go beyond the defection of offensive coordinator Hue Jackson.
Alex Marvez of FOX Sports reported this week that Mohamed Sanu has "virtually no chance" of re-signing with the Bengals, according to multiple sources. Sanu's agent has not been in contact with the Bengals, a good sign the receiver will test the market next month.
Sanu has had his moments in four years in Cincinnati, including a career-high 790 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2014. Sanu wasn't nearly as effective this past season, unable to score a touchdown in 16 games as the offense became more reliant on tight end Tyler Eifert in addition to Marvin Jones and A.J. Green.