Report: Vikings place first-round tender on WR Rice

Published: Mar 02, 2011 at 12:30 PM

The Vikings made their play to keep Sidney Rice in Minnesota next season, placing a first-round tender on the talented wide receiver, the Minneapolis Star Tribunereported Wednesday.

The tender means the Vikings would receive a first-round draft pick if another team offered Rice a contract that Minnesota declined to match.

Under the current collective bargaining agreement, which is set to expire Thursday night, Rice is a restricted free agent because he has four years of NFL service. There remains the possibility that Rice will become an unrestricted free agent if a new agreement is reached that reverts to rules that were in place before 2010.

The Vikings, like many teams, are operating under the free-agency guidelines currently in place.

Rice's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the Star Tribune on Sunday that his client would test the free-agent market if given the opportunity.

Rice was one of several Vikings to receive tenders Wednesday.

Defensive end Ray Edwards also received a first-round tender. Safety Husain Abdullah and offensive lineman Ryan Cook received second-round tenders. Defensive end Brian Robison is expected to receive a second-round tender, and Eric Frampton is expected to have a right-of-first refusal tender.

