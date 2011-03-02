Report: Vikings place first-round tender on WR Rice

The Vikings made their play to keep Sidney Rice in Minnesota next season, placing a first-round tender on the talented wide receiver, the Minneapolis Star Tribunereported Wednesday.
The tender means the Vikings would receive a first-round draft pick if another team offered Rice a contract that Minnesota declined to match.
Under the current collective bargaining agreement, which is set to expire Thursday night, Rice is a restricted free agent because he has four years of NFL service. There remains the possibility that Rice will become an unrestricted free agent if a new agreement is reached that reverts to rules that were in place before 2010.
Rice's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told the Star Tribune on Sunday that his client would test the free-agent market if given the opportunity.
Defensive end Ray Edwards also received a first-round tender. Safety Husain Abdullah and offensive lineman Ryan Cook received second-round tenders. Defensive end Brian Robison is expected to receive a second-round tender, and Eric Frampton is expected to have a right-of-first refusal tender.