Report: Vikings CB Cook suffers torn meniscus in other knee

The Vikings have lost rookie cornerback Chris Cook to another torn meniscus, this time in his left knee, the *Minneapolis Star-Tribune* reported Friday, citing league sources.
Cook missed the Vikings' first two games after tearing the meniscus in his right knee during the third preseason game, returning to the field for a Sept. 26 victory over the Detroit Lions. He was in the starting lineup for his regular-season debut, and he participated in practice Monday when the Vikings returned from their bye week.
Cook is listed on Minnesota's injury list with a knee injury, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Friday he was hopeful the rookie would play Monday against the New York Jets.
"We'd love to have him, and hopefully it will work out where we can get him," Frazier said on the team's official website. "He did a great job for us in that Detroit ballgame. He gave us some high hopes for the future. But we've got some other guys that have played in his absence, and they're going to do a great job for us if Chris is not able to go, but we'd love to have him."
Another torn meniscus likely would keep Cook off the field for a few weeks.
Frazier said he wasn't sure when Cook was injured.
"We were on the bye week, and I get a call that something's going on with him, and so I'm not certain when it happened, whether it was during the game or postgame, when he began to feel effects," Frazier said. "We're still learning about it."
Vikings tight end Visanthe Shiancoe (hamstring) and center John Sullivan (calf) were limited in practice Friday. Quarterback Brett Favre wore a sleeve on his throwing elbow and was listed as limited.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.