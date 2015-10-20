Report: Victor Cruz feels 'no pain' in troublesome calf

He got hurt. He got better. He threw a party. He got hurt again.
Art Stapleton of The Record reported Tuesday that there is "guarded optimism" on the health of Cruz, who feels no pain in his calf, according to a source. Cruz is scheduled for an MRI on Wednesday. If it comes back clean, the wide receiver could gain clearance to practice as soon as this week.
Cruz strained his calf during training camp, then suffered a setback in practice on Sept. 30. The calf injury blew up what had previously been a spotless rehab from surgery to repair the patellar tear in his knee that brought his 2014 season to a painful and premature end.
The Giants could use the old Victor Cruz right about now. The offense fell to pieces in Monday night's loss to the Eagles.