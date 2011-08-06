Report: Veteran WR Mason to decide new team this week

Free-agent wide receiver Derrick Mason is considering offers from the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens and hopes to make a decision this weekend, ProFootballTalk.com reported Friday.
"I can go to places where they can win immediately," Mason told *The Baltimore Sun* on Friday. "I have some options and I'll make a decision based on what is good for my family and my career. I will make a decision quickly because I want to be in somebody's camp soon. I'll make one within the next 48 hours."
Mason started 15 games and caught 61 passes for 802 yards and seven touchdowns last season.