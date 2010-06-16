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Report: Unsigned 49ers franchise player Franklin to miss minicamp

Published: Jun 16, 2010 at 12:19 PM

Unsigned nose tackle Aubrayo Franklin, whom the San Francisco 49ers designated as their franchise player, will not attend the team's mandatory minicamp, which begins Thursday, Franklin's agent told the *Sacramento Bee*.

Agent Todd France told the newspaper that another of his clients, cornerback Nate Clements, will attend the three-day camp. Clements, Franklin, cornerback Shawntae Spencer, and linebacker Manny Lawson have not attended any of the 49ers' voluntary offseason practices. It is not known if Spencer and Lawson will attend or not.

Franklin's franchise player tag is worth $7 million for one year. By tagging Franklin, the 49ers can match any offer he receives, and if they don't the team would receive two first-round picks as compensation.

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