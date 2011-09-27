Report: Tucker to undergo surgery this week after practice gaffe

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a history of odd injuries under coach Jack Del Rio's reign, and now you can add defensive coordinator Mel Tucker's torn quadriceps muscle to the list.
Del Rio confirmed during his Monday press conference Tucker had sustained a torn quad and would undergo surgery sometime this week, reported the Florida Times-Union.
Since this is the Jaguars, however, Tucker did not tear his quad in a traditional manner. A source told ProFootballTalk.com that Tucker suffered the injury while attempting to catch a punt shot from a JUGS machine at the end of a recent practice. Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter also was a part of the impromptu punt team, ProFootballTalk reported.
Tucker's injury harkened back to 2003 when then-punter Chris Hanson gashed his right leg with an axe that Del Rio had placed inside the Jacksonville locker room in an effort to remind his team to "keep choppin' wood."