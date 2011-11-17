Report: Toe injury to sideline Ravens' Lewis for Bengals game

All-Pro Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis will miss Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a toe injury, according to the Carroll County Times.
The newspaper said Lewis, who has started 57 consecutive games, flew to South Florida to see a specialist this week after injuring the toe in last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Lewis has missed Baltimore's last two practices. The 36-year-old, a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, leads the Ravens with 68 tackles. He also has two sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.
To replace Lewis at middle linebacker, the team could turn to inside linebacker Jameel McClain, Dannell Ellerbe, or even special-teams ace Brendon Ayanbadejo.