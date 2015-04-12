Report: Titans view Mettenberger as poor man's Brady

The Tennessee Titans have high hopes for Zach Mettenberger. Do they believe in him enough to pass on a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick?
David Climer of the Tennessean wrote Saturday that Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt and general manager Ruston Webster believe they landed the steal of the 2014 draft when they selected Mettenberger in the sixth round and view the former Louisiana State star as a poor man's Tom Brady.
It's unclear what Titans brass sees in terms of a Brady-Mettenberger connection beyond their shared history as former sixth-rounders. Mettenberger was uneven in his six starts as a rookie, completing 59.8 percent of his throws with eight touchdowns, seven interceptions and an 83.4 passer rating. Brady, of course, helped lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl win in his first season as a starter.
Consider it a huge gamble by the Titans if they choose to go all in on Mettenberger. Marcus Mariota (or perhaps Jameis Winston) will be available with the No. 2 pick and there have been whispers that Jay Cutler and Philip Rivers could be trade targets.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest moves and debates if Michael Bennett should change his tune on Jimmy Graham. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.