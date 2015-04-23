Report: Titans to pick up Kendall Wright's 2016 option

The Titansplan to exercise the fifth-year option on Wright's rookie contract, reports Jim Wyatt of the Tennesseean.
Wright will earn $7.3 million next season, nearly matching the $8.2 million he will earn combined over the first four years of his career. His 2016 salary will be guaranteed for injury once the option is picked up in advance of the May 3 deadline.
The No. 20 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Wright took a step back last season, losing 37 receptions and 364 yards from his breakout 2013 totals of 94 catches and 1,079 yards.
He stands as a prime example of the value of location in determining NFL production.
Similar in talent level to Randall Cobb, Wright would be viewed as one of the NFL's elite slot receivers had he been drafted by the Packers. Instead, he's spent three years corralling errant passes from the likes of Jake Locker, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Charlie Whitehurst and Zach Mettenberger
The Titans won't get a full return on their investment in Wright until they find a franchise quarterback.
