Report: Texans tender affordable Foster; Daniels, Leinart, too

The Texans have given an exclusive-rights tender to running back Arian Foster, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday.
Foster exploded onto the scene last season, rushing for 231 yards in the Texans' Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts en route to an NFL-best 1,616 yards, with 16 touchdowns. He ran for 257 yards in 2009, his rookie season.
With just two years of NFL service under his belt, Foster is set to make $480,000 in base salary -- one of the reasons the Texans wanted to place him under contract before the collective bargaining agreement is set to expire Thursday night.
The Texans also placed a first-round tender on tight end Owen Daniels and quarterback Matt Leinart, according to the Chronicle. Wide receiver Jacoby Jones, defensive end Mark Anderson and guard Mike Brisiel received a second-round tender. The team placed a third-round tender on offensive tackle Rashad Butler.
The Texans decided against offering contracts to strong safety Bernard Pollard, outside linebacker Zac Diles, guard Kasey Studdard and defensive end Tim Bulman. All four will become unrestricted free agents.
The Chronicle reported that new defensive coordinator Wade Phillips played a role in which defensive players received tenders, leaving Pollard and Diles out in the cold in the team's 3-4 scheme.
There's a chance that many of these tenders won't be valid once a new CBA is reached. It's part of an NFL offseason full of uncertainty, with the labor deal set to expire and possible lockout to start as soon as Friday.