Report: Texans release safety D.J. Swearinger

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the team informed the safety he'll no longer be a member of the Texans, according to a source informed of the situation. Several media outlets later reported in the day the team cut ties with him.
Swearinger posted his goodbye to Houston on his Instagram page:
The Texans have been attempting to trade Swearinger for weeks, but that never panned out. Rapoport noted that last year Houston informed quarterback T.J. Yates he would be released, then waited to make it official and ultimately were able to trade him to the Falcons.
Swearinger started 22 games over his first two seasons, struggling mightily. Pro Football Focus ranked him their No. 78 safety out of 87 eligible in 2014 and 71 out of 86 in 2013.
Swearinger was selected in the second round of the 2013 draft. His departure leaves DeAndre Hopkins as the only productive player from that class remaining in Houston.
With Swearinger's departure, the Texans will have just 44 percent of their 2013 draft class under contract, which is the third lowest in the league, according to ESPN.com's Tania Ganguli.
