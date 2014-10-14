Report: Terrelle Pryor works out for Cincinnati Bengals

There is still a healthy curiosity surrounding former Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor, and the Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly the most recent team to check him out.
According to Yahoo Sports, Marvin Lewis and Co. had the former dual-threat passer in for a recent workout. And while this was more than likely preparation for an emergency situation, it says something about Pryor, who has maintained a presence in the public eye since his release from the Seattle Seahawks back in late August.
It would be interesting to see how many teams have expressed interest in having Pryor do some non-quarterback drills during workouts. The 6-4, 233-pound passer has run the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, which is something you can't coach.
