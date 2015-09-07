Report: Tennessee Titans to host RB Jonas Gray

One day after trading a conditional pick to the Browns for Terrance West, the team is preparing to host former Patriots running back Jonas Gray, according to ESPN.
Entering his fourth season, Gray's 4.6 yards per carry last autumn channeled mainly from his 201-yard outburst against the Colts in November. He barely played down the stretch after landing in coach Bill Belichick's doghouse, but it's no great surprise to see teams sniffing around.
With rookie David Cobb tucked away on IR Boomerang, the Titans continue to look for help in a backfield that currently houses West, Bishop Sankey, Dexter McCluster and Antonio Andrews.
It's a crowded house, but it's another indication that Tennessee doesn't have much faith in Sankey, last year's second-round pick, to single-handedly anchor the ground game in 2015.