Report: Tebow gets tutoring from QB guru Mazzone

Published: Feb 15, 2012 at 05:56 PM

Tim Tebow is working on his throwing motion and mechanics with an old friend, new UCLA offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone, in Los Angeles.

Mazzone told ESPN he's been working with Tebow twice a day since last weekend and keeping in contact with Denver Broncos quarterbacks coach Adam Gase.

Mazzone has worked with Tebow before. He helped him work on his fundamentals coming out of Florida.

Broncos boss John Elway has said he'll work with Tebow this offseason, but he won't be able to do that for a few more weeks.

Tebow completed less than half his passes but posted a series of dramatic comebacks last season in leading the Broncos to the playoffs, where he threw an 80-yard TD pass to Demaryius Thomas in overtime to beat Pittsburgh.

