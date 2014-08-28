Report: T.J. Graham on Buffalo Bills' trade block

Bills wide receiver T.J. Graham's future in Buffalo began to look bleak when general manager Doug Whaley traded for veteran Mike Williams and drafted Sammy Watkins in the offseason.
Now it's obvious his time with the team is nearing an end.
A third-round pick out of N.C. State in 2012, Graham caught just 23 passes for 361 yards and twotouchdowns last season.
The Whaley-Doug Marrone regime handpicked Marquise Goodwin as the situational deep threat in 2013, leaving an undersized speedster like Graham without a role.
The Bills are unlikely to coax a late-round draft pick out of other teams, as conventional wisdom suggests Graham will be squeezed off the roster by Saturday night.
