Report: Surgery repairs Giants center O'Hara's ankle, Achilles

Giants center Shaun O'Hara underwent surgery for the second time since the end of the season, this week having a procedure to clean out his left ankle and Achilles' tendon, the *New York Post* reported Thursday.
O'Hara, an 11-year NFL veteran who missed 10 games last season with injuries, earlier had two screws inserted into his right foot in response to ligament damage caused by a Lisfranc injury, in which metatarsals are displaced.
O'Hara, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has been assured he will be ready for training camp, the Post reported.
Two of O'Hara's replacements also have undergone major surgery.
Adam Koets, who started four games at center last season, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a Nov. 7 victory at Seattle and had reconstructive knee surgery. Rich Seubert, who moved from left guard to start six games at center after Koets' injury, sustained a dislocated kneecap and tendon and ligament damage, requiring major surgery, while playing at guard during a victory over the Washington Redskins in the Jan. 2 season finale.