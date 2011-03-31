Report: Surgery repairs Giants center O'Hara's ankle, Achilles

Published: Mar 31, 2011 at 01:00 PM

Giants center Shaun O'Hara underwent surgery for the second time since the end of the season, this week having a procedure to clean out his left ankle and Achilles' tendon, the *New York Post* reported Thursday.

O'Hara, an 11-year NFL veteran who missed 10 games last season with injuries, earlier had two screws inserted into his right foot in response to ligament damage caused by a Lisfranc injury, in which metatarsals are displaced.

O'Hara, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has been assured he will be ready for training camp, the Post reported.

Two of O'Hara's replacements also have undergone major surgery.

Adam Koets, who started four games at center last season, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a Nov. 7 victory at Seattle and had reconstructive knee surgery. Rich Seubert, who moved from left guard to start six games at center after Koets' injury, sustained a dislocated kneecap and tendon and ligament damage, requiring major surgery, while playing at guard during a victory over the Washington Redskins in the Jan. 2 season finale.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Best of college football interviews

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Mike Tomlin says 'work in progress' George Pickens will play Saturday amid non-blocking scrutiny

George Pickens has attracted plenty of attention for his apparent lack of effort on one particular play during the Steelers' latest loss. His explanation -- "I didn't want to get injured" -- didn't do him any favors. Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the matter regarding the 2022 second-round pick Wednesday.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Four things to watch for in Saints-Rams on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night in a game with plenty of playoff implications.