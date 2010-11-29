Report: Steelers' Roethlisberger to undergo tests on right foot

Published: Nov 29, 2010 at 12:29 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is set to undergo tests on his right foot, injured in the Steelers' 19-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Roethlisberger remained in the game, playing through what coach Mike Tomlin labeled a foot sprain after the win.

"My foot was in the ground and someone was driving me backwards and my foot couldn't get out of the ground, so my knee just got bent sideways," Roethlisberger told reporters Sunday.

The Steelers' victory also cost them defensive end Nick Eason, who left the game with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. His status is uncertain.

Roethlisberger was 20-for-33 passing for 246 yards against Buffalo.

The Steelers (8-3) face the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) this Sunday for sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 NFL Draft class rankings: Bears, Chargers, Jets top the board

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.
news

2021 NFL Schedule: Release date, schedule changes, divisional opponents, key dates, more

With the the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, the next step this offseason is the anticipated release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Below are the answers to all the key questions that will get you ready for the upcoming season.
news

Tom Brady calls for players to stand united and have 'very intense negotiations' with NFL on offseason program

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered an impassioned speech during an NFLPA call on Friday imploring for players to have "very intense negotiations" regarding the offseason workout program.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW