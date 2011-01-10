Report: Steelers RB Moore practices; LB Worilds on way back

Steelers running back Mewelde Moore, who missed the final game of the season with a knee injury, returned to practice Sunday and should be ready to play in the team's AFC divisional playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, according to the *Pittsburgh Post-Gazette*.
Moore was injured against the Cleveland Browns after rushing for 99 yards on 33 carries in 15 games.
Rookie outside linebacker Jason Worilds, who also injured his knee against the Browns, worked out lightly Sunday but didn't participate in team drills.