Report: Steelers' Matt Spaeth out 8 to 10 weeks with foot injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without their top two tight ends for the start of the regular season.
Matt Spaeth, whom the Steelers signed this offseason to back up Heath Miller, has a Lisfranc injury that's expected to sideline him for eight to 10 weeks, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday.
The news is particularly disconcerting for a Steelers offense that already was expected to be without Miller for the start of the season. Miller still is recovering from ACL surgery.
Spaeth began his NFL career with the Steelers, who selected him in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and spent the past two seasons with the Chicago Bears.
The Steelers signed free-agent tight end Nathan Overbay and claimed tight end Michael Palmer off waivers Thursday. John Rabe was released in a corresponding move.