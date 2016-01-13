Report: Steelers ban media from talking to Joey Porter

Talking got Joey Porter in hot water during Saturday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Now the Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to keep him quiet.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette reports that the Steelers have banned the media from talking to Porter this week.
The linebackers coach was seen on the field after Antonio Brown took a hit to the helmet, talking to several Bengals players, which ultimately led to a heated Adam Jones getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
This week Bengals players have come out strong against Porter, with respected Pro Bowler Andrew Whitworth going as far as saying, "I have a lot of respect for the Steelers -- but Joey Porter isn't one of them." Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther added that Porter was "an embarrassment to the coaching profession."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Porter could incur a fine for his actions on the field.
"Cincinnati is afforded the opportunity to sit around days after the game and rehash what happened. We're not afforded that opportunity. We've got a challenge -- a formidable one -- waiting on us in Denver," he said.
Banning the media from talking to Porter won't make the story go away. If anything it will fester until the linebackers coach clears the air and finally gives his side of the story. But with a playoff game to win, the Steelers are fine sweeping it under the rug for now.
In reality, instead of banning Porter from the media, the Steelers need to ban him from going on the field during the game.