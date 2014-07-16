Report: Some Bay Area researchers not sold on sensors for helmets

Published: Jul 16, 2014 at 05:36 AM

A number of tech companies have designed sensor units tied to football helmets. No matter the brand, the idea is to detect a possible concussion through a blow to the helmet.

However, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that some medical officials are suspicious of the devices being developed that claim they can detect concussions.

The issue is there are varying opinions about what causes a concussion. Some say it's a direct blow to the head. Others say it's the whiplash to the neck and it's vibration on the spine and brain stem.

Regardless, some Bay Area researchers are not sold on the consistency in which these devices are attempting to measure.

The same goes for Stanford researchers who are trying to find a correlation between impacts and concussions.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers DE Brian Burns criticizes questionable Mac Jones tackle: 'I think it's some bull'

A controversial tackle in Week 9 thrusted Mac Jones and Brian Burns into the national spotlight for not-so-great reasons. On Wednesday, the Panthers DE addressed the Patriots QB's actions.
news

Packers activate David Bakhtiari (ACL) off PUP list, star LT eligible to play Week 10

The Packers offense received wonderful news on Wednesday regarding the pending return of All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari, who has yet to play a game in 2021.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Ravens-Dolphins

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Ravens face the Dolphins on Thursday night in Miami.
news

Week 10 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW