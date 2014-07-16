Report: Some Bay Area researchers not sold on sensors for helmets

A number of tech companies have designed sensor units tied to football helmets. No matter the brand, the idea is to detect a possible concussion through a blow to the helmet.
However, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that some medical officials are suspicious of the devices being developed that claim they can detect concussions.
The issue is there are varying opinions about what causes a concussion. Some say it's a direct blow to the head. Others say it's the whiplash to the neck and it's vibration on the spine and brain stem.
Regardless, some Bay Area researchers are not sold on the consistency in which these devices are attempting to measure.
The same goes for Stanford researchers who are trying to find a correlation between impacts and concussions.
