Report: 'Skins tearing out seats for party decks at FedEx Field

The Redskins will move fans with seats in the construction areas to better seats using their annual relocation process, one person familiar with the process said. When season ticket holders with better seats do not renew, the Redskins will move fans with seats in the 400-level end zone areas into seats closer to the field or closer to the 50-yard line, depending on the fan's preference. Fans on the waiting list are then given seats in the upper-level end zone areas.