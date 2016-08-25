Report: Scouts not sold on Tim Tebow's baseball skills

The eye-opening part of this from a fan's perspective will be the comically long list of scouts who will be lining up to blast this baseball showcase on Aug. 30. A majority of Major League Baseball teams will be sending a representative to watch the inspirational Heisman Trophy winner, and our best guess is that a majority of them will not be happy about it. But it's important to understand that scouts in both baseball and football have inconceivably long seasons and spend endless hours toiling inside hot, dusty out-of-the-way stadiums trying to separate ability from the foundational tools that make up a professional in the sport. It is a wildly thankless job and most of them are only remembered for being wrong. A majority of teams will probably send West Coast scouts in driving distance to the showcase, but if Tebow isn't even a single-A caliber talent, all of them will have to be wondering what else they could have been doing that afternoon.