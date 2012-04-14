Report: San Francisco 49ers want Super Bowl L for new stadium

Set to begin construction on a new stadium, the San Francisco 49ers are planning to bid on the right to host Super Bowl L in 2016, a team source told the Sacramento Bee on Saturday.
According to the newspaper, the team is optimistic that its new venue, to be built in Santa Clara, Calif., will be finished in time for the team to play the 2014 season there. The NFL mandates that teams play at least two complete seasons in their stadiums before they can host a title game.
Team president and CEO Jed York told NFL.com's Steve Wyche in February that the team would bid on a Super Bowl, but did not specify which one.
The newspaper reported that the league's Super Bowl Advisory Committee will likely vote to decide where Super Bowl L will be played in May.
According to the newspaper, a ground-breaking ceremony has been set for Thursday.