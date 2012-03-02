Report: Saints offered Brees NFL's richest deal; QB declined

Published: Mar 02, 2012 at 06:32 AM

As the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees continue contract talks that have frustrated the quarterback, general manager Mickey Loomis refuted a report that he doesn't believe the four-time All-Pro is a "great" player.

La Canfora: Payday coming

Once free agency begins March 13, Jason La Canfora believes these two linemen are primed to cash in big time. More ...

The size of the team's reported contract offer seems to reflect as much.

A league source told CBSSports.com on Friday that Brees and his agent, Tom Condon, turned down an offer that would have made the six-time Pro Bowl pick the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The report surfaced one day after three sources told Yahoo! Sports that Loomis, who has led the Saints' negotiations with Brees, recently characterized the quarterback as "very good" in response to him being called "great."

Loomis refuted the report Friday, telling The Times-Picayune it was "ridiculous" to believe he doesn't see Brees as a great player. Though Loomis wouldn't go into specifics about a contract, he added that the team appreciates Brees' greatness.

"We're trying to pay him accordingly," Loomis told the newspaper.

"I have always thought of Drew as a great player," he added. "Always. Even when his shoulder was damaged. That's why we wanted him."

Smith: Free agency questions

Where will Peyton Manning land? Who's the best receiver available? Jason Smith tackles the offseason's big questions. More ...

Sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that Brees has grown frustrated with the negotiations, and the Saints will use the franchise tag on him if a long-term deal can't be reached.

The deadline for teams to use the franchise tag is March 5. The franchise-tag value for quarterbacks is expected to be about $14.4 million.

Reports have suggested the Saints would like to avoid using the tag on Brees, given it could hinder their ability to retain two other key players set to hit free agency -- wide receiver Marques Colston and guard Carl Nicks.

Brees, who led the Saints to their only Super Bowl title in the 2009 season, threw for an single-season record 5,476 yards and 46 touchdowns in 2011 and was voted the NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL Scouting Combine Invite Sweepstakes 

Official rules for NFL Scouting Combine Invite Sweepstakes 
news

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth 'leaning towards' retiring, waiting 'couple of weeks' to make final decision

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth continues to mull his future and though he's leaning toward retirement, he'll take "another couple of weeks" to make his decision. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free agency fits, Part 1 (QBs and TEs)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW