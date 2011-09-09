Report: Saints' Colston out four weeks with broken collarbone

With Colston out for a prolonged period and Lance Moore battling a nagging groin injury, the Saints are down their top two wideouts from 2010. The pressure will be on Devery Henderson and Robert Meachem to pick up the slack in the meantime, and if Thursday's game is any indication, Drew Brees won't hesitate to look for either receiver. Henderson and Meachem combined for 11 catches, 170 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers.