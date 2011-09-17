Report: Saints, Brees have window to reach contract extension

Published: Sep 17, 2011 at 10:25 AM

A contract extension between the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Drew Brees has been sizzling on the backburner for months. All signs continue to point toward the sides working diligently to complete a deal.

Talks between the Saints and Brees have been described as "substantial" and "ongoing" for several weeks, according to his agent, Tom Condon. But it also appears a deadline to get something done could exist.

A source with knowledge of the situation told ProFootballTalk.com that if a deal isn't completed within the next week, negotiations could be shut down until after the 2011 season. The source also described the current negotiations as "non-stop."

According to The Times-Picayune, a deal could be completed at any time.

Brees is in the final year of a six-year, $60 million contract that he signed in 2006. Quarterbacks Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Michael Vick have all signed big-money extensions in the last several months.

