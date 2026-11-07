Saints activate WR Jordyn Tyson (hamstring), LT Kelvin Banks (ankle) from IR

Offensive reinforcements are coming for the Saints.

New Orleans is activating wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. from injured reserve, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday. The team announced both roster moves shortly after.

Tyson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 draft, is the splashier name coming back. He was limited all week as he geared up for his return from a hamstring injury that wiped out the first half of his rookie season.

One of two top-10 WR picks in April's draft, Tyson hauled in 158 receptions for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns across four collegiate seasons split between Arizona State and Colorado.

He joined New Orleans expected to form one of the next great pass-catching duos with Chris Olave, but a training camp hamstring injury delayed a look at how the pair would fare together running routes for quarterback Tyler Shough.

The 22-year-old will mix back into action alongside Olave, the team leader with 49 catches and 636 yards, as well as Devaughn Vele and tight end Juwan Johnson.