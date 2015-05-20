Report: Ryan Kerrigan to miss start of OTAs

Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan will reportedly miss at least a portion of OTAs due to injury.
CSN Washington's Tarik El-Bashir reported Wednesday that Kerrigan underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, per sources.
It's unclear how long Kerrigan will miss after undergoing the procedure, but according to El-Bashir it's not considered serious and the two-time Pro Bowl selection shouldn't miss much offseason work.
The team recently opened contract negotiations with Kerrigan, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
The 26-year-old has never missed a game in his four-year career and set a career-high in sacks last year with 13.5. The Redskins' best defensive player in 2014 also finished behind only Justin Houston in quarterback hurries among 3-4 outside linebackers last season with 51, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Redskins open the first of three OTA sessions next week. Mandatory minicamp is slated to start June 16.
