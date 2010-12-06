Report: Roethlisberger set for nose surgery; will play vs. Bengals

Published: Dec 06, 2010 at 12:55 AM

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will undergo surgery to repair a broken nose suffered in Sunday night's 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday.

The surgery will not prevent Roethlisberger from starting Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the newspaper.

Roethlisberger broke his nose on Pittsburgh's first series.

"Someone just came through and a hand got through my facemask," Roethlisberger said after the game. "The next thing you know, I feel blood running down my face."

He spent much of the following series trying to stop the bleeding, and his jersey was soon spattered with blood.

Roethlisberger, already playing with a broken bone in his foot, still went 22 for 38 for 253 yards.

The rugged quarterback has won six straight starts against Baltimore and is 8-2 in his career against the Ravens. He missed the first game this season while serving an NFL-issued suspension for violating the league's conduct policy.

"That's a Steelers-Ravens game, right? Hard-fought all the way to the end," Roethlisberger said. "Everybody contributes."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

