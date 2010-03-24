Report: Roethlisberger's accuser has declined to be re-interviewed

Police haven't been able to re-interview Ben Roethlisberger's accuser in a Georgia sexual-assault case, Pittsburgh television station KDKA reported Wednesday, citing sources close to the investigation.
KDKA reported that the 20-year-old female college student has declined to speak with investigators since the night of the incident and skipped a scheduled meeting last week. One source told KDKA that the investigation appears to have hit a brick wall.
More on Roethlisberger
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that plans to soon meet with
Ben Roethlisberger because "I am concerned that Ben continues to put himself in this position." **More ...**
The news came one day after the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that Roethlisberger wouldn't be required to provide a DNA sample to Georgia authorities.
Ed Garland, Roethlisberger's attorney, told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that officials withdrew the request a week ago. He declined to comment on why.
Roethlisberger is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in a Milledgeville, Ga., nightclub in the early hours of March 5.
Roethlisberger also is facing a lawsuit in Nevada after a woman accused him of raping her in 2008 at a Lake Tahoe hotel. Roethlisberger also denies that allegation and has sued for counter-damages.
Roethlisberger hasn't been charged in either case, although the most recent accusation is still under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.