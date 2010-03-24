 Skip to main content
Report: Roethlisberger's accuser has declined to be re-interviewed

Published: Mar 24, 2010 at 01:06 PM

Police haven't been able to re-interview Ben Roethlisberger's accuser in a Georgia sexual-assault case, Pittsburgh television station KDKA reported Wednesday, citing sources close to the investigation.

KDKA reported that the 20-year-old female college student has declined to speak with investigators since the night of the incident and skipped a scheduled meeting last week. One source told KDKA that the investigation appears to have hit a brick wall.

The news came one day after the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that Roethlisberger wouldn't be required to provide a DNA sample to Georgia authorities.

Ed Garland, Roethlisberger's attorney, told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that officials withdrew the request a week ago. He declined to comment on why.

Roethlisberger is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in a Milledgeville, Ga., nightclub in the early hours of March 5.

Roethlisberger also is facing a lawsuit in Nevada after a woman accused him of raping her in 2008 at a Lake Tahoe hotel. Roethlisberger also denies that allegation and has sued for counter-damages.

Roethlisberger hasn't been charged in either case, although the most recent accusation is still under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

