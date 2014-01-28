Report: Researcher prepares to market eye exam for concussions

Published: Jan 28, 2014 at 06:18 AM

Newsweek reported Tuesday that the latest concussion breakthrough might help NFL doctors make immediate diagnoses on the sideline with a simple eye exam.

The discovery was made by New York University neurosurgeon Uzma Samadani, who has four patents pending and two scientific papers on her research. Also, Dr. Samadani has started Oculogica, a company to commercialize her program. And it has one NFL medical official saying she is on the right track.

Samadani's findings were discovered by accident.

Sean Grady, head of the neurosurgery department at the University of Pennsylvania, said Samadani's work is verifiable. And unlike helmet sensors, it is based on fact rather than speculation based on severity of hits.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley defends defensive play-calling in wake of 23-20 loss to Packers: 'So you don't have to ask that again'

After yet another game in which his team lost by less than a score and gave up significant yardage on defense, head coach Brandon Staley was emphatic that he has no plans to make changes in his play-calling at this point.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff shrugs off boos, three INTs to lead comeback win over Bears

After throwing three interceptions and hearing some boos, QB Jared Goff led Detroit to a resounding comeback in which the Lions scored 17 straight points to emerge from Sunday with a 31-26 victory.
news

Geno Smith returns from elbow injury to nearly lead Seahawks to last-second win over Rams

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith nearly led his team to a comeback win after suffering an elbow injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Rams.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Texans found a way to win on a day when C.J. Stroud didn't match his usual form. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.