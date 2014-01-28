Report: Researcher prepares to market eye exam for concussions

Newsweek reported Tuesday that the latest concussion breakthrough might help NFL doctors make immediate diagnoses on the sideline with a simple eye exam.
The discovery was made by New York University neurosurgeon Uzma Samadani, who has four patents pending and two scientific papers on her research. Also, Dr. Samadani has started Oculogica, a company to commercialize her program. And it has one NFL medical official saying she is on the right track.
Samadani's findings were discovered by accident.
Sean Grady, head of the neurosurgery department at the University of Pennsylvania, said Samadani's work is verifiable. And unlike helmet sensors, it is based on fact rather than speculation based on severity of hits.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor