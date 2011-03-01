Report: RB Bradshaw, TE Boss among six Giants tendered

Published: Mar 01, 2011 at 10:56 AM

The Giants offered restricted free-agent tenders to six players, the New York Daily News reported Tuesday, citing various sources around the NFL.

According to the newspaper, running back Ahmad Bradshaw, tight end Kevin Boss, defensive tackle Barry Cofield and defensive end Dave Tollefson received second-round tenders. That means another team would have to give up a second-round draft pick to sign those free agents -- at least under the current collective bargaining agreement. But the players' situation could change depending on the outcome of the NFL's labor negotiations.

Defensive end Mathias Kiwanuka and wide receiver Steve Smith also were tendered, but it wasn't immediately known at what level.

One source told the Daily News that the Giants are in the process of tendering many of the 14 players who would have been restricted free agents under the 2010 CBA rules.

The team handed out tenders Tuesday in order to secure the players' rights in case the owners and NFLPA reach a new CBA before the deadline Thursday night, a team source said.

