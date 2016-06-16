Report: Ravens' Trent Richardson needs knee scope

The Ravens running back is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery for a pre-existing injury, reports Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.
This news comes three weeks after Richardson sat out offseason practices due to a hamstring injury brought on by conditioning issues.
"When he gets himself (in shape), he's got talent," coach John Harbaugh said at the time. "I'm very certain he'll get there. And when he does, we'll be able to evaluate him."
Needless to say, the knee procedure on top of the time lost to conditioning woes will shorten Harbaugh's window of evaluation. It also decreases Richardson's already long odds of making the Ravens' final roster in September.
The No. 3 overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft was out of the league for the entirety of the 2015 season after averaging an appallingly ineffective 3.1 yards per carry over two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.