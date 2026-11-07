Report: Ravens not expected to trade RB Derrick Henry before Nov. 10 deadline

The Ravens (4-5) are staring up at the rest of their rivals in a highly competitive AFC North. They're currently the only team in the division with a losing record.

With Jackson on injured reserve and backup Tyler Huntley (toe) out for the season, Joe Fagnano was overwhelmed and ineffective in a prime-time drubbing at the hands of the Jags, suggesting there will be little resistance to the newly-acquired Jacoby Brissett taking over the QB1 spot moving forward after his trade from the Cardinals was finalized.

Acquiring Brissett in the first place suggests the Ravens are still going for it, which would require all hands on deck -- especially those of a five-time Pro Bowler with 13,707 career rushing yards.

Baltimore's problems at this point go beyond the void left by Jackson's injury, even though a signal-caller of his caliber could have helped compensate for weaknesses elsewhere.

The Ravens defense has given up 30-plus points in three straight, and Henry has been stymied over the past month. After rushing for 476 yards and seven touchdowns with a 4.2 yards-per-carry average during his first five games, Henry has only managed 213 rushing yards, a score and 3.4 yards per attempt over his last four, without a game over 60 yards on the ground during that span.

It's why he's far more concerned with how to turn things around and move up in the standings than the outside noise of possibly moving anywhere else.

The Ravens have a mini bye week now to get right, then Henry and Co. have four straight games against teams with losing records before a month's worth of AFC North bouts to close out the campaign.

"We have to," Henry said when asked if he believes Baltimore can turn it around. "It’s the only thing we can do -- is go back to work and try to get it going.”