Report: Raven-now-boxer Zbikowski cleared in drug-test flap

Published: Apr 30, 2011 at 02:53 AM

Tom Zbikowski's study of the sweet science continues.

The Chickasaw Nation Boxing Commission rescinded a 45-day suspension of Zbikowski, the Baltimore Ravens safety and professional boxer, earlier this week, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday.

The boxing commission levied the suspension after Zbikowski tested positive for marijuana last weekend, but he passed a second drug test Tuesday, according to his manager Mike Joyce. Those results were given to the boxing commission.

"We're grateful the Chickasaw Nation acted in such a expeditious manner," Joyce told the newspaper. "We knew Tommy has never used any illegal or banned substances."

Zbikowski improved to 4-0 after scoring a first-round knockout of Blake Warner on Saturday night in Thackerville, Okla. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound cruiserweight is scheduled to fight May 21 in Cabazon, Calif., and again June 4 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

