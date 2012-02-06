Report: Rams will have second interview with Paton for GM job

Published: Feb 06, 2012 at 07:53 AM

Continuing their search for a general manager, the St. Louis Rams will speak with Minnesota Vikings director of player personnel George Paton a second time, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported last week that the team is nearing a decision as to who it will hire for the position.

The Rams are considering Paton, New York Jets vice president of college scouting Joey Clinkscales, Miami Dolphins director of player personnel Brian Gaine, Arizona Cardinals director of player personnel Steve Keim and Tennessee Titans vice president of football operations Lake Dawson among the candidates.

According to La Canfora, Indianapolis Colts director of player personnel Tom Telesco had been in the running but withdrew from consideration.

The search might also include a new candidate. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Tom Gamble will interview for the position on Tuesday.

Head coach Jeff Fisher was hired on Jan. 17, but the team has been without a general manager since Jan. 2., when coach Steve Spagnuolo and GM Billy Devaney were fired.

