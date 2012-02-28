Report: Rams' Kroenke among bidders for Dodgers

Published: Feb 28, 2012 at 02:15 AM

St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke reportedly is on the list of potential owners or ownership groups in the hunt to purchase the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball franchise, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN Los Angeles on Monday.

The list reportedly has been whittled down to seven bidders, with Kroenke being joined by the group headed by Los Angeles Lakers legend and local philanthropist Magic Johnson, among others.

The potential new owners will now meet with baseball's ownership committee, ESPN LA reported.

A source told the website that there is no schedule for the remaining steps in the process, but current Dodgers owner Frank McCourt is required to identify a buyer no later than April 1 and to complete the sale by the end of April.

Kroenke purchased the remaining stake of the Rams in 2010 to become the majority owner of the franchise. He also is the majority share holder of Arsenal Football Club of the English Premier League.

