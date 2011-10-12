Report raises questions about proposed Vikings stadium site

Published: Oct 12, 2011 at 06:51 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A report released Wednesday raised new questions about the cost and complications of building a Minnesota Vikings stadium on a heavily contaminated site in a Twin Cities suburb as the team said it saw nothing to derail the project and vowed to push harder than ever to get approval from reluctant state lawmakers.

The study, commissioned by Gov. Mark Dayton and prepared by the Metropolitan Council, called the goal of completing the Arden Hills stadium by 2015 "unrealistic" and said 2016 or 2017 was more likely. A longer construction timeframe would likely increase the current $1.1 billion price tag, the report said, threatening to tap out a half-cent Ramsey County sales tax hike proposed to pay about a third of the total cost.

The lack of progress has raised fears about the Vikings' future in Minnesota, where the team is playing out the final year of its lease at the Metrodome.

Dayton, in a news release, refused to back either the Arden Hills site or any of three potential sites that would keep the team in downtown Minneapolis. He said if team officials want the suburban site they must indicate "whether they will accept the possibly longer timeline ... and whether they will pay for any resulting additional costs."

Vikings owner Zygi Wilf and his allies from the Ramsey County Board held a joint news conference and said they saw nothing in the report that would stop the project.

"The issues and concerns listed are solvable, and already being negotiated with state leaders," Wilf said. He didn't close the door on the team paying more than the $407 million they have pledged so far, with team vice president Lester Bagley saying the Vikings' ultimate contribution would be "somewhere north" of that amount.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans, city of Nashville agree to terms for new lease, new stadium

The Titans have lined up the last financing for an estimated $2.1 billion domed stadium that will put the franchise in position to host a Super Bowl once the new building opens with a target date of the beginning of the 2026 season.

news

Early truths of the 2022 NFL season: Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes; Tom Brady is human

Has Josh Allen passed Patrick Mahomes as the NFL's QB1? Do the Patriots have a real quarterback controversy? Is Tom Brady a problem? Six Sundays into the 2022 season, Adam Schein spits truth, whether you want to believe it or not.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady does not receive special treatment

The Buccaneers suffered a disheartening defeat to the Steelers on Sunday. On Monday, Todd Bowles was asked about Tom Brady and the perception that the quarterback receives special treatment.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz (finger) facing 4-6 week recovery, could be placed on IR

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of 4-6 weeks for the fractured ring finger he sustained on his throwing hand in Thursday night's win over the Bears, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE