Report: Raiders' request to interview Jets aide Thurman denied

The Oakland Raiders, still searching for a defensive coordinator to replace John Marshall, were denied a request to interview New York Jets secondary coach Dennis Thurman for the job, the Star-Ledger reported Wednesday, citing a source with knowledge of the discussions.
Fox Sport analyst Jay Glazer, also an NFL Network analyst, first reported the story.
Marshall was among six coaches let go Tuesday by new Raiders coach Hue Jackson, who coached with Thurman at USC in the late 1990s. Jackson, previously the team's offensive coordinator, hired veteran assistant Al Saunders to run the offense.