Report: Raiders' Ford in walking boot with sprained foot

Published: Nov 11, 2011 at 05:57 AM

There could be room for optimism over the sprained left foot that forced Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford to leave Thursday night's win over the San Diego Chargers.

Ford was in a walking boot and on crutches on Friday, but told 95.7-FM he doesn't feel his injury is as serious as the mid-foot sprain that has sidelined running back Darren McFadden.

Ford had yet to get an MRI exam on the injury and his next step was to meet with the Raiders' medical staff, according to the reports.

The Raiders have 10 days off as a result of playing on Thursday, which gives Ford extra time to work through the injury.

