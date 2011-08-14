Report: Pryor confident in eligibility for supplemental draft

Published: Aug 14, 2011 at 11:54 AM

With the NFL supplemental draft just days away, Terrelle Pryor is still in a holding pattern.

While the NFL has yet to make a formal decision on Pryor's status, his legal representation remains confident the former Ohio State quarterback will be declared eligible.

"We have been in discussions with the Commissioner's office over the past week to address the NFL's concerns. I am confident that once the NFL has a full understanding of the facts, Terrelle will be part of Wednesday's supplemental draft," attorney David Cornwell wrote in a statement, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

The site also reported that Pryor and his representatives hope to meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday or Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.

The league informed its 32 teams last week that the supplemental draft is set for Wednesday, and four players have been declared eligible. The league still could expand the list before the draft.

