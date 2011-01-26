Report: Personal reasons keep AFC sack leader Hali from Hawaii

Published: Jan 26, 2011 at 12:38 AM

Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali's absence from the AFC Pro Bowl roster is due to personal reasons, The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday night.

Hali, who led the AFC with 14.5 sacks this season, had been selected to replace Pittsburgh's James Harrison, who won't participate because the Steelers are preparing for Super Bowl XLV.

On Tuesday, San Diego Chargers linebacker Shaun Phillips was added to the AFC's roster with no explanation being given for Hali's removal.

The Chiefs have five other Pro Bowl representatives: rookie safety Eric Berry, wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, quarterback Matt Cassel, running back Jamaal Charles and guard Brian Waters.

